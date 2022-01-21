Search

21 Jan 2022

McGreehan encourages Louth musicians to apply for Assistance Scheme

McGreehan encourages Louth musicians to apply for Entertainment Assistance Scheme

Jason Newman

21 Jan 2022

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Government has announced the opening date for the 2022 strand of the MEBAS (Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme).  

The scheme aims to help performers and individuals in the music business that have been impacted by the Covid restrictions.  

As part of the scheme self-employed performers, sole traders and businesses in the music industry with turnovers of €15,000 and over will be able to apply for grants of between €1,500 and €12,500.  

Welcoming the scheme Louth Senator Erin McGreehan said:

“I am pleased to see that MEBAS 2022 will open for applications on Thursday January 27th and I would encourage all performers and individuals in the music business in Louth to apply for the scheme. 

“As part of the €50m in supports secured for the Live Entertainment sector for 2022, €4 million has been allocated to MEBAS 2022. 

“As part of a suite of measures to support those in the sector, MEBAS was launched in 2021 as a targeted support for self-employed performers and sole traders operating solely in the live entertainment sector that did not qualify for other business supports such as CRSS and who were significantly impacted by restrictions introduced to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she concluded.

The Guidelines for MEBAS 2022 will be published next Tuesday January 25th on the Department’s website in advance of the application portal opening on Thursday January 27th 2022. 

The scheme will operate in a similar manner to CRSS (Covid Restrictions Support Scheme) by providing grants of up to the value of 15% of the average monthly VAT-exclusive turnover prior to the pandemic.  

The aim of this scheme is to make a contribution to the overheads of self-employed people and sole traders in the music industry who have been significantly negatively affected by COVID-19. 

To be eligible individuals/sole traders will need to demonstrate that their 2021 turnover was no more than 40% of their average turnover prior to the pandemic. 

In 2021 MEBAS supported over 1,000 such performers and live entertainment businesses. 

For MEBAS 2022, the Minister has again made funding available, which is expected to support a similar number of performers, crew, and sole traders in the music industry.  

Self-employed individuals and sole traders, including performers such as musicians, singers, DJ’s lighting and sound crew, audio equipment suppliers, will be eligible to apply.   

The grant will be paid for six months January 2022 to June 2022 to assist self-employed performers, sole traders and businesses which have seen significant reductions in their turnover due to the COVID-19 pandemic and help to underpin their recovery as the restrictions are eased in the coming months.  

