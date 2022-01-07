Man appeared before Dundalk court over alleged seizure of €70k of drugs

A 53 year old man arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of €70,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA and €45,000 in cash in the town, was remanded in custody with consent to bail, when he appeared before Dundalk district court this week.

The cash was allegedly found during a search of a van on the Carrick Road and the alleged drugs were recovered in a follow-up search.

Gary Clarke with an address at Park Street, Dundalk appeared before the court on Wednesday charged with the unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drug for sale or supply at the same address on Tuesday last January 4th.

Following a contested bail, Judge John Brennan remanded him in custody for a week, with consent to bail - on his own bond of €5,000 and an independent surety of €10,000 - with €5,000 in cash to be lodged.

As part of the bail terms which were fixed, Mr. Clarke must sign-on daily at Dundalk garda station, supply a mobile phone number to gardaí on which he can be contactable at all times, and he also had to give an undertaking not to apply for a passport.