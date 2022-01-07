Dundalk Gardaí stop HGV driver using phone and without seatbelt on M1
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped a HGV driver who was driving on the M1 while using a mobile phone and without a seatbelt, say An Garda Siochána.
Sharing the details on their social media today, An Garda Siochána said that the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the M1 near Drogheda, when they found the driver of a HGV not wearing their seatbelt and was using their phone while driving.
Gardaí say the HGV driver was stopped and issued with a fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN).
