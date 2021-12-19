Search

19 Dec 2021

People urged to donate to the toy appeal in memory of baby Danann

Toy appeal in memory of Danann

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local mother Éilís O’Hagan is again running her hugely successful Christmas toy appeal in memory of her baby son Danann, who tragically passed away just three weeks old, two days before Christmas 2018.

Éilís, who lives in Bellurgan with her husband Peter and children Sé and Nelly, started the fundraiser in memory of little Danann in 2019 asking the public to donate children’s toys to two local charities, St Vincent de Paul and Women’s Aid.

“Our son Danann Pearse O’Hagan was born the most gorgeous, healthy boy on the 1st of December 2018.”

“But on the 23rd of December, just 3 weeks old, our world turned upside down when our precious boy died suddenly in his sleep.”

“We decided to organise this fundraiser to honour him and keep his memory alive.”

The first year of the appeal was a great success with hundreds of toys and vouchers donated and while the second year saw the fundraiser forced online due to covid restrictions and the inability of her chosen charities to receive physical donations, people were no less generous, with the appeal raising a massive €5287.

This year the appeal is again online and has already made around €4000.

Explaining her choice of charities, Éilís told the Democrat:

“I wanted to choose charities that help children and families who may be struggling around this time of year, charities that hopefully would help kids in tough situations have a good Christmas.”

So far Éilís has been taken back by the response:

“People have been amazing again this year and all the donations will do some real good.”

The appeal will remain open until the end of December and anyone who wants to make a donation on the iFundraise.ie page by searching ‘Danann’s Toy Appeal' https://www.idonate.ie/5598_danann-s-toy-appeal.html

