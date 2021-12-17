Residents raise concerns on possible routes for Carlingford-Templetown Greenway
Residents in the Cooley area have raised concerns with local councillor Antóin Watters regarding the planned Carlingford-Templetown Greenway regarding what the planned route will be and are seeking updates from Louth County Council.
Cllr Watters raised the matter at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting, saying residents were wondering when there would be the first draft of a possible route, and asked what the timeline would be in relation to it.
In response, the meeting heard that the consultant is working through and drafting up an options report at the minute – this would be completed before it would be released.
The meeting also heard that there were a number of possible routes under review and once decided upon, would go out for public consultation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.