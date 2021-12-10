New litter bins on the way for Dundalk
16 new bins have been allocated to north Louth, councillors were told at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting.
Cllr Maeve Yore raised the issue at the meeting, seeking an update on the bin outside AIB in Dundalk that had been damaged, and also on the 31 new bins allocated across the county and where they would be located.
The meeting heard that the bin outside AIB in Dundalk will be replaced before Christmas. Councillors were also told that of the 16 allocated to north Louth, ten are being fitted in Dundalk, three in the Cooley area and three in the Blackrock area, with the contractor arriving last Thursday to fit the first ten.
