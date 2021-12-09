Dundalk man accused of drugs and money laundering offences

Dundalk courthouse
A 46-year-old man accused of drugs and money laundering offences, was last week returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda.
Michael Shields with an address at Drive One, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk is charged with allegedly engaging in concealing the true nature of €4,000 in cash, while knowing the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct at an address at Rockfield, Stoney Lane, Ardee on October 27th last year.
He is further charged with allegedly having cannabis for sale or supply and with unlawful possession of the drug, and cocaine at an address at Laurel Grove, Greenacres, Dundalk on the same date.
At Dundalk district court last Wednesday, after being told a book of evidence had been served on the accused that morning, Judge Brendan O’Reilly sent him forward to the present sitting of the Circuit Court.
