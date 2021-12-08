Awash With Colour exhibition launch tomorrow night

'Awash With Colour' is a collaboration between Dundalk based Art As Exchange (AAEX) and Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group (Moposogs).

The project, 'Awash With Colour' came about during the last lockdown and involved an exchange of inspirational visual art and written pieces between 38 individuals from both groups.

And the exciting exhibition launch is due to take place at the Íontas Theatre Castleblayney tomorrow, Thursday December 9th, at 7.30pm.

Íontas Theatre were delighted to host this debut exhibition and have provided both gallery and performance space for the launch night.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view all 41 visual pieces along with the corresponding written words.

Each piece will also have a scannable QR code whereby the viewer can listen to the writer recite or sing their composition. (So don’t forget to bring your headphones with you!)

Eleven members of Monaghan Poets and Songwriters will perform their work at the launch - this will also include a streamed performance from group member Enda Reilly who currently resides in Detroit.

The theatre will be set out in cabaret style allowing for small groups to sit together in pods for the free 80 minute long performance.

All in all over 90 original pieces of work make up the project produced by 38 artists and writers. The work is a mixture of songs, poems, prose, short stories and all sorts of visual art including oils, watercolour, print, pen and ink, mixed media and photography.

This was very much a call and response approach where artists were assigned a written piece to inspire new work and writers were assigned a visual art piece.

Spearheaded by Caoimhe O’Dwyer and Julie Corcoran from AAEX and Dara MacGabhann of Moposogs, the project has taken legs since its first inception. The initial exchange happened over three zoom sessions where each of the artists shared their new work.

"These zoom meetings were so extraordinary and full of serendipity, not to mention many emotive moments where tears and laughter were to the fore that it was inevitable the project needed to be brought to the wider public", a spokesperson for the groups said.

Culture Night, September 17th was the first time for the paired artists got to meet in person at St. Helena’s Park Dundalk.

With an audience of over 80 people, songs were sung, poems recited, stories told and all with the corresponding artwork on stage with each performer.

"To date this exchange of art has been truly phenomenal during such uncertain times", they added.

Plans are currently underway to tour the work through to 2022 and a number of spin-off activities and workshops are due to take place. A follow-on exhibition has already been secured at ‘The Basement Gallery’, of An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk for the month of August 2022 and avenues are being explored in other neighbouring counties.

If you would like to know more about the project visit the 'Awash With Colour' website awashwithcolour.ie

The website not only contains the list of contributors and all pairings of words and visual art but also provides recordings of the Dundalk FM weekly interviews that took place over the past twelve weeks, whereby an artist and a writer speak about their inspirational piece during the project.

In line with Government regulations all attendees to the launch will be asked to present either Covid Certificate or proof of immunity plus ID.