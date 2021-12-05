Search

05 Dec 2021

Social media graphics for Louth tourist spots

Cllr John Sheridan

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Local Councillor John Sheridan has welcomed Louth County Council's commitment to creating social media graphics (GIFs) to boost tourism in Louth.

Cllr Sheridan had a motion passed at the November meeting of the Council asking the local authority and Fáilte Ireland to fund the design of social media graphics called GIFs for tourist areas of Louth.

"This has been something I've wanted to do since the summer.

"When in other counties I noticed you can 'check yourself in' on instagram and facebook and many towns have localised graphics. This helps the brand of those towns.

"I've researched the matter with a local graphic designer and it would be relatively inexpensive to do a suite of 10 to 15 graphics for Louth.

"I think the Council could take the lead on this.

Cllr Sheridan continued: "I tabled this motion at the Council and was delighted that the Council wanted to pursue the proposal.

"The Council are now going to approach Fáilte Ireland about the initiative.

"It will hopefully mean that when people are in Louth they can post a localised image which adds an extra layer to the branding of the County. It could be for example a drawing of Viking and a fish for Annagassan, or Ferdia in Ardee etc."

"We need to ensure that Louth is being marketed at all levels.

"The recent radio ads for visitlouth.ie and sealouth.ie are excellent.

"If we get these GIFs created, we can ensure no stone is being left unturned in the branding of Louth to all generations on all platforms."

