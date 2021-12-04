Bring banks in Dundalk get some character

Bring banks in Dundalk have been painted by a local artist as part of efforts by Louth County Council and Dundalk BIDS to clean up the recycling facilities.

A total of 31 bring banks were completed recently by artists Michael Stafford, who painted iconic cartoon characters to help make them more friendly and appealing for younger children in Dundalk.

According to Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS, the goal was to smarten up the bring banks and make them more attractive, due to their nature as bins.

“They are always a place where a wee bit of dumping goes on from time to time, and by their nature they’re not very attractive looking things,” said Mr McElligott.

“We were contacted by the local authority to work with them to create something, obviously inspired by some of the other works we’ve done around the town, to see if we could come up with some sort of arts project for the bring banks.

“What we really were trying to achieve with this was to make them appeal to younger children as well.

“Some of the visuals are things we remember from our childhood, and are still relevant to some of the kids.

"They’re iconic cartoons and the bring banks are sort of iconic now, they’re very well used.”

He added that Michael was excellent to work with on the project.

Mr McElligott said that there has been a very positive response to the project so far, with people giggling and smiling whenever they see the finished project.

“It takes everybody by surprise, but I think it’s doing its job when you see people having a giggle and a smile about them.

“It’s meant to be fun, recycling should be fun."