Search

04 Dec 2021

Bring banks in Dundalk get some character

Bring banks in Dundalk get some character

Bring banks painted by local artist Michael Stafford

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Bring banks in Dundalk have been painted by a local artist as part of efforts by Louth County Council and Dundalk BIDS to clean up the recycling facilities.

A total of 31 bring banks were completed recently by artists Michael Stafford, who painted iconic cartoon characters to help make them more friendly and appealing for younger children in Dundalk.

According to Martin McElligott of Dundalk BIDS, the goal was to smarten up the bring banks and make them more attractive, due to their nature as bins.

“They are always a place where a wee bit of dumping goes on from time to time, and by their nature they’re not very attractive looking things,” said Mr McElligott.

“We were contacted by the local authority to work with them to create something, obviously inspired by some of the other works we’ve done around the town, to see if we could come up with some sort of arts project for the bring banks.

“What we really were trying to achieve with this was to make them appeal to younger children as well.

“Some of the visuals are things we remember from our childhood, and are still relevant to some of the kids.

"They’re iconic cartoons and the bring banks are sort of iconic now, they’re very well used.”

He added that Michael was excellent to work with on the project.

Mr McElligott said that there has been a very positive response to the project so far, with people giggling and smiling whenever they see the finished project.

“It takes everybody by surprise, but I think it’s doing its job when you see people having a giggle and a smile about them.

“It’s meant to be fun, recycling should be fun."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media