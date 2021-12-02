Search

02 Dec 2021

Dundalk court: Physiotherapist caught driving Porsche at 196kph

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A senior physiotherapist who was prosecuted for dangerous driving after being caught driving a Porshe 911 at 196kph on the M1, avoided a driving ban at Dundalk district court last week.

A Garda from the Roads Policing Unit gave evidence of performing a speed check on the M1 motorway at Newtownbalregan on September 8th last year and detecting a 191 Louth registered Porshe 911 driving at 196kph in a 120 kph zone.

He followed it and stopped the defendant Prasanna Purushothaman (41) of Rosehall, Drogheda at Aghaboys, who told him he was on his way to an appointment which he was late for.

The Defence solicitor said the speed was extremely excessive and his client was on his way to work.

He added that the defendant is a senior physiotherapist with the HSE and deals with elderly people in their homes.

The solicitor also handed into court a reference from a private practice in Cavan.

He added his client is originally from India and has been in Ireland for 15 years and had no previous convictions.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan questioned what would have happened if he’d crashed into someone at that speed and asked him

“What kind of speed was that to be driving at? That’s a crazy speed”.

The 41-year-old replied “It’s not safe. I’m really sorry”.

Judge McKiernan said she would very reluctantly reduce the charge to careless driving, imposed a €500 fine and exercised her discretion by not disqualifying him from driving.

Dundalk and Drogheda

Local News

