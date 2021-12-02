Pay parking rates in Dundalk halved for Christmas period

Pay parking rate reduction in Dundalk announced for Christmas period
Louth County Council have announced today that they have halved pay parking charges in both Dundalk and Drogheda from now until January 9 2022.
The reductions have been announced for the lead up to Christmas and will apply to all on street parking and normal car parks, excluding long stay car parks.
Christmas Pay Parking reduction:— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) December 2, 2021
Pay parking rates have been reduced to Half Price in Drogheda and Dundalk from 1st December to 9th January inclusive for all on street parking and normal car parks excluding long stay car parks. #Louthops
