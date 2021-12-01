Man accused of arson attack outside Dundalk Garda station further remanded

Dundalk courthouse
A 32-year-old man accused of an arson attack outside Dundalk Garda Station was remanded in custody again last week after the local district court was told a further one-week adjournment was being sought for preparation and service of a book of evidence.
Jason Corr who had an address at the time at Glengat B & B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk is charged with one count of arson - causing criminal damage by fire to two garda vehicles on August 18th last.
