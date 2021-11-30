Search

30 Nov 2021

Dundalk court: Charged with dangerous driving in five locations

Dundalk court: Charged with dangerous driving in five locations

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 21 year old man accused of two counts of reckless endangerment and charges of dangerous driving at five separate locations in County Louth, was last week sent forward for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

At Dundalk District Court, Judge Eirinn McKiernan formally returned Modeste Wilondja with an address at Lurganearly, Castleblayney to the current sitting of the Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda, next Tuesday.

One endangerment charge relates to him allegedly driving at approximately 100 kilometres an hour through Knockbridge and narrowly avoiding colliding with a marked patrol car, while the other alleges he swerved towards a patrol car forcing it off the road on April 25th last.

