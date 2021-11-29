Fined for trespassing in derelict house in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse
A 34 year old man who was found in an abandoned derelict house on Anne Street in the town, had taken shelter there from torrential rain, Dundalk district court was told last week.
Darren Hunt of Turvey Wood, Donabate, Co. Dublin and another individual were both in an intoxicated state and he fell to the ground after being escorted out of the building by the gardai on May 13th last year.
After hearing the father of two had a significant alcohol addiction at the time but had since completed a three-month residential treatment programme in Limerick and is trying to get his life back on track, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed €300 fine for the trespass offence and marked the charge of being intoxicated in a public place taken into consideration.
