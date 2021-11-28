Dundalk court: Resisted garda search

Dundalk courthouse
A member of the public came to the assistance of a garda who ended up in a struggle with a 25 year old man who turned and ran away, after he showed him his badge and told him he was going to be searched, Dundalk district court was told last week.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard Elvijs Atraskevics with an address at Mourne View Hall, Dublin Road, Dundalk was seen acting suspiciously on the Dublin Road on August 19th last. The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions, no drugs were found, and he did not realise at first it was a garda.
Judge McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to February 2nd saying the case would be struck out if €300 is paid to the Turas Counselling Service, and if it’s not paid, he will be convicted and fined €150.
Mannan Castle Captain Philip Hughes with the donations from their Food Drive before it was brought to the Carrickmacross Food Bank
