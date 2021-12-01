Irish Water issue Do Not Consume notice for parts of Louth

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water, in partnership with Louth County Council, has issued a Do Not Consume Notice to protect the health of 3,995 customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Supply following an issue with the treatment process at the plant.

Areas affected include Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas. A map of the impacted area is attached and is also available on the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie.

The water is not safe for consumption or the preparation of foods, but is safe for hygiene and use in washing machines and dishwashers. It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants. Irish Water are reminding the public to continue to follow public health advice on handwashing and hygiene.

Irish Water's primary focus is the protection of public health. Irish Water have said that they would like to reassure their customers that Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working in partnership with Louth County Council to lift the Do Not Consume Notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation and agreement with the HSE. The EPA have been notified of the Do Not Consume Notice.

Irish Water have asked the public to note that this is not a Boil Water Notice. Boiling and cooling the water is not a suitable measure to make this water safe to consume. This notice does not apply to other areas or water schemes in Co Louth. Please view the below map of the areas impacted.

Irish Water are directly notifying and arranging bottled water for vulnerable customers who are registered on this supply in adherence with current HSE advice. They ask vulnerable customers or those who have concerns about leaving their homes during the current pandemic to contact our customer care team, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Irish Water say they will provide a further update on the provision of an alternative water supply to support impacted customers.

Michael Cunniffe, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, said:

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact of this notice on the local community and we would like to reassure impacted customers that our drinking water compliance and operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible.

"We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278. The water is safe to use for handwashing and personal hygiene and all customers on this water supply scheme should continue to follow public health advice on handwashing at this time.”

Public Health Advice:

This water should NOT be used for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Food preparation, washing or cooking of food

Brushing teeth

Making ice

In particular, children under 12 months old should not drink this water.

This water should not be used for making up infant formula for bottled fed infants. An alternative source of water should be used. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated.

If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way.

Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Caution should be taken when bathing infants to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

What can you use mains water for:

The water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils.

Updates area available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.