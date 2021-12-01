Irish Water issue Do Not Consume notice for parts of Louth

Do Not Consume Notice issued for all customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Supply in Louth
Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water, in partnership with Louth County Council, has issued a Do Not Consume Notice to protect the health of 3,995 customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Supply following an issue with the treatment process at the plant.
Areas affected include Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas. A map of the impacted area is attached and is also available on the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie.
The water is not safe for consumption or the preparation of foods, but is safe for hygiene and use in washing machines and dishwashers. It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants. Irish Water are reminding the public to continue to follow public health advice on handwashing and hygiene.
Irish Water's primary focus is the protection of public health. Irish Water have said that they would like to reassure their customers that Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working in partnership with Louth County Council to lift the Do Not Consume Notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation and agreement with the HSE. The EPA have been notified of the Do Not Consume Notice.
Irish Water have asked the public to note that this is not a Boil Water Notice. Boiling and cooling the water is not a suitable measure to make this water safe to consume. This notice does not apply to other areas or water schemes in Co Louth. Please view the below map of the areas impacted.
Irish Water are directly notifying and arranging bottled water for vulnerable customers who are registered on this supply in adherence with current HSE advice. They ask vulnerable customers or those who have concerns about leaving their homes during the current pandemic to contact our customer care team, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.
Irish Water say they will provide a further update on the provision of an alternative water supply to support impacted customers.
Michael Cunniffe, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, said:
“Irish Water acknowledges the impact of this notice on the local community and we would like to reassure impacted customers that our drinking water compliance and operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible.
"We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278. The water is safe to use for handwashing and personal hygiene and all customers on this water supply scheme should continue to follow public health advice on handwashing at this time.”
Public Health Advice:
This water should NOT be used for:
What can you use mains water for:
The water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils.
Updates area available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.
Do Not Consume Notice issued for all customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Supply in Louth
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.