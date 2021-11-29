Funding to develop three outdoor adventure projects in Louth

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced almost €230k in funding for three outdoor adventure projects in Louth. The funding is part of the €15.5 million announced today for projects across the country.

The investment the Department for Rural and Community development says, is “a key part of Our Rural Future” and will support rural economies and make Rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism.

The three projects in Louth availing of the funding are as follows:

Louth Blue flag beach accessibility project - €49,500 funding

The project will explore how accessibility can be incorporated into the design and management of beach landscapes and surroundings. The beaches include, Clogherhead Beach, Templetown Beach and Port Beach.

Feede Forest Loop, Ravensdale, Co Louth - €99,000

The project here aims to provide an 8.5km walking trail in the Ravensdale, Feede and Carrickdale areas of Co Louth that will provide a cross border facility and open up access to a larger trail network within Coillte forests, the Tain Way and Mountain Trails.

Ginnety's Pond Entrance and Pathways Dromiskin - €79,579

The aim of this project is to restore the pond as a site of recreational amenity. The pond is located at Milltown Grange, Dromiskin, Dundalk.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said the investment will also help further “our ambition to support our rural economies and make Rural Ireland a destination of choice for adventure tourism.

“Outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years. Through this Fund, we are developing and enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural communities so more and more people can access and enjoy them.”