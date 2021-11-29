Search

29 Nov 2021

Funding to develop three outdoor adventure projects in Louth

Funding to develop three outdoor adventure projects in Louth

Clogherhead beach part of funding announced

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced almost €230k in funding for three outdoor adventure projects in Louth. The funding is part of the €15.5 million announced today for projects across the country.

The investment the Department for Rural and Community development says, is “a key part of Our Rural Future” and will support rural economies and make Rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism.

The three projects in Louth availing of the funding are as follows:
Louth Blue flag beach accessibility project - €49,500 funding
The project will explore how accessibility can be incorporated into the design and management of beach landscapes and surroundings. The beaches include, Clogherhead Beach, Templetown Beach and Port Beach.

Feede Forest Loop, Ravensdale, Co Louth - €99,000
The project here aims to provide an 8.5km walking trail in the Ravensdale, Feede and Carrickdale areas of Co Louth that will provide a cross border facility and open up access to a larger trail network within Coillte forests, the Tain Way and Mountain Trails.

Ginnety's Pond Entrance and Pathways Dromiskin - €79,579
The aim of this project is to restore the pond as a site of recreational amenity. The pond is located at Milltown Grange, Dromiskin, Dundalk.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said the investment will also help further “our ambition to support our rural economies and make Rural Ireland a destination of choice for adventure tourism.
“Outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years. Through this Fund, we are developing and enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural communities so more and more people can access and enjoy them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media