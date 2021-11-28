Search

28 Nov 2021

Funding for Dundalk Counselling Service welcomed

Senator Erin McGreehan welcomes funding

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Dundalk Counselling Service is to receive €10,000 extra funding as part of of the funding announced for areas of the country or categories of victims of abuse and crime not currently fully covered by support services.

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan, welcoming the funding, said: “Dundalk Counselling Service provides a tremendous service for the local area and this funding will allow their staff of professionally trained counsellors to provide additional vital emergency services.”

Senator McGreehan explained: “This welcome funding announcement coincides with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence. 18 organisations across the country are receiving a total of €445,000 in funding this year.

“As part of a recent mapping exercise undertaken by the Minister for Justice to identify gaps in funding and how to address them, a number of organisations were identified where additional funding would allow them to provide further services and to increase the geographical spread of support to victims of crime."

The Fianna Fáil Senator added: “This funding will help the particular organisations in their ability to support victims primarily by increasing phone line hours, emotional support, and increased court accompaniment.

“The need for an increase in regional-based domestic abuse services was highlighted by the mapping exercise, so the geographical spread of support will be increased.

“Tackling domestic, sexual and gender based crime is a priority for Fianna Fáil in Government. Ensuring all required services and help are available to all victims of abuse or crime is a key objective”

The extra funding announced on Friday is being provided in 2021.

This is separate from increased funding recently announced under Budget 2022 for combatting domestic, sexual and gender based violence and for supporting victims of crime.


