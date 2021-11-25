Dundalk Court: Man accused of 21 counts of alleged deception

A 60 year old man accused of 21 counts of alleged deception including charges relating to people who believed he would secure a mortgage for them, is to have his case heard in the Circuit Court.

Court presenter Sgt Laura Blanch told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment in relation to all of the charges before Dundalk district court against Jimmy Cumiskey of Sliabh Na Glough, Jenkinstown.

Seventeen of the charges relate to cheques for various amounts, ranging from €200 to €5,000, where it’s alleged the defendant was aware at all times sufficient funds did not exist.

A further charge alleges that he caused a named individual to forward him funds to the value of €27,000 over the course of six individual payments in various sums leading him to believe that such funds were to be issued as a booking depositing on his behalf to secure a mortgage against a residential property, where it’s alleged Mr. Cumiskey did not issue the funds to secure any such mortgage.

Another similar count relates to the same alleged injured party and a total of €20,000 between July 16th and August first 2018.

A further charge refers to €7,000 over the course of two individual payments between June sixth and August 30th 2018.

Three alleged injured parties are involved in that prosecution.

The second case involves a single count which alleges Mr. Cumiskey dishonestly by deception inducing a fourth person to forward €9,840 to him deceiving her to believe that such funds were to be used as a booking deposit on March 15th 2018 at an address on Park Street, Dundalk.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the charges to December 22nd and granted a defence application for legal aid.