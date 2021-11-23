Search

23 Nov 2021

Louth man accused of seven counts of dangerous driving

A north Louth man accused of seven counts of dangerous driving and making a false garda statement claiming a van had been stolen in a burglary, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.

Edward Laverty (43) with an address at Annavackey, Hackballscross is charged with dangerous driving at various townlands in the Hackballscross area and at Carrickakelly, Inniskeen on May 23rd last.

He is further charged with allegedly making a statement which he knew to be false alleging that a burglary had been committed and a white Citroen Berlingo van had been the subject of an authorized taking on the same date.

Court presenter Laura Blanch told the court the alleged dangerous driving offence ‘travels across the border.’

She said she was applying for the case to be adjourned to Carrickmacross district court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to the sixth of December to Carrickmacross district court, sitting in Monaghan.

