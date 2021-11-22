Dundalk arson attack case sent to Circuit Court

Dundalk courthouse
A 32-year-old man accused of an arson attack outside Dundalk Garda Station is to have his case dealt in the Circuit Court.
Jason Corr who had an address at the time at Glengat B & B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk, was last week charged with one count of arson - causing criminal damage by fire to two garda vehicles on August 18th last.
Garda Padraig Kelly told the local district court that the defendant made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution and added that he was applying to the court for the accused to be remanded in custody.
Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said she had directions for the charge already before the court – of criminal damage to be withdrawn and the DPP had directed prosecution on indictment.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan further remanded Mr. Corr in custody to appear by videolink on November 24th.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.