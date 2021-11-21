Search

21/11/2021

Man accused of rape in Louth sent to Central Criminal Court

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 34 year old man accused of raping a woman in County Louth, has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The defendant , who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared before Dundalk district court last Wednesday charged with a single count of rape at a location in the county, on August 5th 2019.

The investigating garda who gave evidence of arresting him at Dundalk Garda Station that morning, said the accused had made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Having been told that a book of evidence had been served on the defendant, Judge Cephas Power formally returned him for trial to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court at the CCJ in Dublin,

The court heard there was no objection to bail subject to two conditions – that the accused hand in his passport and has no contact with the alleged injured party.

