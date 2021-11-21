Man accused of rape in Louth sent to Central Criminal Court

Dundalk courthouse
A 34 year old man accused of raping a woman in County Louth, has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.
The defendant , who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared before Dundalk district court last Wednesday charged with a single count of rape at a location in the county, on August 5th 2019.
The investigating garda who gave evidence of arresting him at Dundalk Garda Station that morning, said the accused had made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.
Having been told that a book of evidence had been served on the defendant, Judge Cephas Power formally returned him for trial to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court at the CCJ in Dublin,
The court heard there was no objection to bail subject to two conditions – that the accused hand in his passport and has no contact with the alleged injured party.
Minister Eamon Ryan, EirGrid Chief Executive, Mark Foley and Liam Ryan, EirGrid Chief Innovation and Planning Officer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.