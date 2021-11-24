Dundalk court: Swallowed drugs when stopped by gardai

Dundalk courthouse
A 36-year-old man who got into a taxi after leaving a house whose occupants were suspected of being involved in the sale or supply of drugs, began swallowing prescription tablets, after the vehicle was stopped by gardai, Dundalk district court heard last week.
The court was told Patrick Ward with an address at Clanrye Park, Newry took out a sheet of Alprazolam tablets and was before the court for impeding the garda ‘by swallowing’ all of them' after officers had told him not to.
He had 61 previous convictions and his solicitor described him as a hapless individual who had moved to Northern Ireland to get away from Dundalk.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a two-month sentence, which was suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for a year.
St Fechins Sean Kerrisk in action during the Louth Senior Hurling Championship earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.