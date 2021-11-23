Concern raised by public health officials over rise in Covid-19 cases in Louth

Public health officials in the northeast have warned that cases of Covid-19 are rapidly increasing in Louth, with 14-day incidence rates of over 2,400 in parts of the county.

The Department of Public Health North East issued the statement, saying that in Drogheda in particular there has been a significant uptick in case rates in recent weeks.

Director of the Department of Public Health North East, Dr Augustine Pereira, said that the risk of severe infection from the virus is high for those who live in the area and are unvaccinated.

"The latest figures, covering the 14 day incidence from the 2nd November to 15th November, reported the electoral areas in Drogheda Urban with an incident rate of 2415.4 cases per 100,000 of population and Drogheda Rural with an incident rate of 1963.5 cases per 100,000 of population," said Dr Pereira.

"This is equivalent of saying if 40 people were tested in Drogheda in the past 14 days, we picked up 1 case. If we consider a longer timeframe, we are nearing levels of 1 out of every 20 people testing positive in past month."

Dr Pereira urged people to continue to follow public health guidelines like mask-wearing, hand-washing and ensuring rooms are well ventilated if at a gathering.

Des O'Flynn, Chief Officer at Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said that making small changes would make a big difference collectively.

"Together, we can break the chains of transmission and bring down disease incidence.," said Mr O'Flynn.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin said: “Louth people have a great community spirit and are fantastic at looking out for each other. We need to protect each other and get the numbers down. We have done it before and we can do it again.”

Hospitalisations

As of 8pm last night, there were 603 people in hospital with Covid-19, dropping from 662 at 2pm that afternoon, according to the HSE's Daily Operations Update.

In Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, there are currently only four available general beds. Alongside this, there is only one intensive care unit bed available in Lourdes.

There are currently nine patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in intensive care in Lourdes as of yesterday.