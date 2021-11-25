New build for Ardee school to begin next year

Local Fine Gael colleagues, Deputy Fergus O’Dowd and Cllr Dolores Minogue have jointly welcomed news received from the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, that the long awaited Ardee Educate Together New Build is expected to commence in Q2 of 2022.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “Minister Foley confirmed to me that agreements have been reached on a revised schedule of accommodation to include an upgrade to a 4-Class SEN Base. This is very welcome news and brings the school one step closer to turning the sod for their new build.

“I want to thank Principal Middleton and the parents council for all of their trojan work to progress this project, a project that Cllr Minogue and I have been supporting over the last number of years.

"The school, pupils and the wider Ardee community are now one step closer to a new state of the art school that will be available for generations to come.

“This already established school provides a non-denominational choice for students in Ardee and Mid Louth and will no doubt continue to expand in the years ahead.”

Cllr Minogue said: “Ardee is developing across all fronts and this project is another step in that development, this project is vital to address the emerging needs of our younger people in Ardee. As we outlined for a number of years now, the current site is clearly not fit for purpose.”

“We are delighted to see that tender documents on the rejigged plan have now been issued and are expected to be returned by early January.

"I’m really looking forward to this project finally commencing, which will see an expansion of choice in the Ardee area.”