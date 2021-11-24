Local photographer launches new Dundalk Calendar for 2022

A Dundalk photographer has just launched a new collection of 2022 calendars, featuring iconic landmarks from around Dundalk and its surrounding areas.

Darran Rafferty, who runs DundalkPhotos.com, is launching the Dundalk Calendar for its eighth year, with snaps of key landmarks across the town, like Market Square, the Redemptorist and the Big Bridge.

He’s also launching the Navvybank Calendar, which is now in its 10th year, and features photos from local photographer Jean Gilson, who is known for taking wonderful photos of the bank at every angle imaginable.

For the Navvybank Calendar, €5 from each sale will go towards SOSAD Dundalk.

Alongside both the Dundalk Calendar and Navvybank Calendar, a Blackrock Calendar is being released for 2022.

According to Darran, some of the photos were taken by his dad, Pat Rafferty, who he says always has his camera ready to get some great snaps. Interesting facts about Blackrock also accompany each month.

Calendars can be ordered on Darran’s website, www.dundalkphotos.com and are also available in some shops around the town, including Roe River Books, Grants Newsagents, Coffee Time, the Home Bakery and others.

Christmas cards of Dundalk and Blackrock are also available, featuring winter scenes of the town and village.