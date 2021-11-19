Dundalk court: Suspended sentence for threatening garda

A 19-year-old man who threatened a garda "he would be got" and started smacking his closed fist into his other hand, was given a two months suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Lee Molloy with an address at Cooper's Cross, Castlebellingham was before the court charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a garda at Cooper's Cross on April 28th last.

The court heard the defendant called the guard "a fat b******d pig" and "a corrupt bullying c***" .

Additional garda back up had to be called and he was arrested.

A previous hearing was told Mr. Molloy had lost his temper when he heard screaming and he realised that a relative was being arrested.

The solicitor said her client was deeply apologetic.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said it was 'absolutely outrageous behaviour' and in adjourning the case for the preparation of a probation report said that sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated.

Last Wednesday the defence solicitor told Judge Cephas Power that her client had met the garda the week before and had apologised.

A Probation officer told the court that the defendant had indicated he was not willing to engage in restorative justice with the garda.

However, his solicitor said she had spoken to him that morning and he was willing to do that.

She added that he accepts that his behaviour was wrong and while he lost his temper when his cousin was being arrested “he does regret his actions”.

Judge Power said: “If he’s not willing to work with the Probation Service I won’t force him to”.

He imposed a two months sentence on the defendant which he suspended for 12 months on the defendant entering a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He advised Mr Molloy that he faces having the sentence activated if he reoffends, in the context of “highly aggravating factors and his digraceful behaviour to the guard”.