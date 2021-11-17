Search

17/11/2021

Dundalk man accused of allegedly threatening to petrol bomb home

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man accused of allegedly making a threat to petrol bomb a woman’s home and to kill her son, is facing having his case heard at Circuit Court level, after Judge Cephas Power refused jurisdiction at Dundalk district court last week.

Patrick Kelly (35) with an address at Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamore is charged with trespassing on the curtilage of the front garden of an address at Grange Drive, Muirhevnamore on March 16th last.

He is further charged with a number of other alleged offences including assaulting a male causing him harm, using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and making threat to damage the property.

After refusing jurisdiction, which means it won’t be heard in the district court, Judge Power adjourned the case to January 19th for the directions of the DPP to be obtained.

