Dundalk man accused of allegedly threatening to petrol bomb home

Dundalk courthouse
A man accused of allegedly making a threat to petrol bomb a woman’s home and to kill her son, is facing having his case heard at Circuit Court level, after Judge Cephas Power refused jurisdiction at Dundalk district court last week.
Patrick Kelly (35) with an address at Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamore is charged with trespassing on the curtilage of the front garden of an address at Grange Drive, Muirhevnamore on March 16th last.
He is further charged with a number of other alleged offences including assaulting a male causing him harm, using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and making threat to damage the property.
After refusing jurisdiction, which means it won’t be heard in the district court, Judge Power adjourned the case to January 19th for the directions of the DPP to be obtained.
The Dundalk RFC U18 Girls team which defeated Clontarf to earn a Semi Final place in the Plate Competition
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny celebrates alongside Keith Andrews following Ireland's win over Luxembourg. (Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.