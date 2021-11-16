Over €930,000 allocated to fund disability transport for Louth and the north east

Over €930,000 has been allocated by the Government to allow for upgrading and improving transport operations for organisations that provide respite and residential services for people in Louth and the north east.

A total of €929,614 is set to be allocated to HSE funded organisations within the CHO8 area, with the funding being announced by Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte. The total national funding for the initiative was €9 million

Local Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O'Dowd, welcomed the allocation, saying that more service users will be able to access services in their local communities.

"Residential and respite services provide invaluable services to those most in need and in many cases the major stumbling block in accessing the service is basic transportation requirements.

“This will essentially allow more service users to access services within the local community and reduce the stress of organizing alternative transport arrangements.

“I would encourage all of the providers in Louth and Meath to engage directly with the HSE Disability Unit in CHO8 as the purchases are due to take place within 2021 so it is imperative services are aware of the available funding."

According to HSE estimates, this new initiative has the potential to allow for the purchase of 180 vehicles, with all the funding being allocated by the disability unit within each individual CHO.