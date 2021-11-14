Search

14/11/2021

Dundalk group SNAP is getting active

Dundalk group SNAP is getting active

Special Needs Active Parents (SNAP) memebers getting active on a hike

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Special Needs Active Parents (SNAP) has launched a new project called SNAP Active.

SNAP is a voluntary community group comprising of over 60 families with children and young adults with physical/sensory and intellectual disabilities based in Dundalk.

The aims of the group are to provide social, recreational and development opportunities for the children, while also creating a space for parents to gain support and information from each other.

With this in mind SNAP has begun a new project called SNAP Active, to bring the families together in a safe, fun and friendly environment while getting active at the same time.

SNAP Active is the brain-child of Gary Collins, a member of the army reserves and also a family member of SNAP.

Gary regularly enjoys the outdoor life with his son Cathal and wanted to bring their adventures to the wider SNAP community.

The aim of this exciting new project is to engage and support young people with additional needs, in their personal development and mental wellness through the medium of outdoor activities.

Their objectives are to encourage teamwork with the kids, develop communication skills, motor skills, and more importantly, life skills, while providing activities that children of all abilities can enjoy together.

They hope to achieve these objectives by organising small outdoor events to introduce skills required for hiking and camping while working as a team in doing so.

The project began with a 5km hike along the Annaloughan loop in the scenic Cooley mountains, during which the group took a break to find their location on a map of the area and to prepare food and enjoy their surroundings.

SNAP Active, spearheaded by Gary, hope to continue and build on these wonderful adventures over the course of six months with the children and young adults taking part gaining more and more confidence in their efforts to learn these new skills for out-door life.

SNAP Active is also an amazing opportunity for members to raise much needed funds for the organisation through sponsorship or hosting fundraising events.

For anyone wishing to donate to this very worthy cause, they can do so by visiting SNAP’s website at https://snapireland.net

Local councillor seeks safety audit for Muirheavnamor bungalows as he labels them 'cattle sheds'

Concerns raised by Louth councillor over proposed changes to 100X bus route in rural transport plan

'Disappointing' litter report for Dundalk as Louth County Council says they will step up to tackle littering

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media