Dundalk group SNAP is getting active

Special Needs Active Parents (SNAP) has launched a new project called SNAP Active.

SNAP is a voluntary community group comprising of over 60 families with children and young adults with physical/sensory and intellectual disabilities based in Dundalk.

The aims of the group are to provide social, recreational and development opportunities for the children, while also creating a space for parents to gain support and information from each other.

With this in mind SNAP has begun a new project called SNAP Active, to bring the families together in a safe, fun and friendly environment while getting active at the same time.

SNAP Active is the brain-child of Gary Collins, a member of the army reserves and also a family member of SNAP.

Gary regularly enjoys the outdoor life with his son Cathal and wanted to bring their adventures to the wider SNAP community.

The aim of this exciting new project is to engage and support young people with additional needs, in their personal development and mental wellness through the medium of outdoor activities.

Their objectives are to encourage teamwork with the kids, develop communication skills, motor skills, and more importantly, life skills, while providing activities that children of all abilities can enjoy together.

They hope to achieve these objectives by organising small outdoor events to introduce skills required for hiking and camping while working as a team in doing so.

The project began with a 5km hike along the Annaloughan loop in the scenic Cooley mountains, during which the group took a break to find their location on a map of the area and to prepare food and enjoy their surroundings.

SNAP Active, spearheaded by Gary, hope to continue and build on these wonderful adventures over the course of six months with the children and young adults taking part gaining more and more confidence in their efforts to learn these new skills for out-door life.

SNAP Active is also an amazing opportunity for members to raise much needed funds for the organisation through sponsorship or hosting fundraising events.

For anyone wishing to donate to this very worthy cause, they can do so by visiting SNAP’s website at https://snapireland.net