Fitzpatrick calls for licences to be required to drive electric scooters

A Dundalk TD has called for licences to be required before people are permitted to ride electric scooters, as regulations make their way through the Dáil.

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick has called for a form of drivers licence to be required for people to use electric scooters, saying that many users have little understanding of the rules of the road.

Speaking in the Dáil on the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which is set to regulate electric scooters, Deputy Fitzpatrick said that electric scooters are constantly being raised by people in his constituency office.

“It is one of the most frequently raised issues in my constituency offices. Many people, particularly pensioners, are concerned about the safety of these devices and the fact they can travel so quickly on our footpaths,” said Deputy Fitzpatrick.

“It is clear their use is an accident waiting to happen. Somebody will be seriously injured or worse.”

He also raised concerns about insurance for people who use electric scooters, questioning who would be at fault if a pedestrian was hit by an electric scooter.

The Deputy called for all electric scooter users to be required to have insurance.

“Insurance should be required to use electric scooters in public places or roads.

“If an electric scooter user hits a pedestrian on a footpath or on the road and causes him or her serious injury, who would be at fault for insurance purposes? How would the injured party be protected in this circumstance?

“The bottom line is that scooters travelling at 25 km/h have to potential to cause serious damage to other people and vehicles, while not required to have insurance. This is an issue we must address.”

Deputy Fitzpatrick said that while he did not have an issue with people using electric scooters correctly and obeying the rules of the road, concerns arise for those who do not follow the rules.