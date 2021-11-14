Search

14/11/2021

Fitzpatrick calls for licences to be required to drive electric scooters

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Dundalk TD has called for licences to be required before people are permitted to ride electric scooters, as regulations make their way through the Dáil.

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick has called for a form of drivers licence to be required for people to use electric scooters, saying that many users have little understanding of the rules of the road.

Speaking in the Dáil on the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which is set to regulate electric scooters, Deputy Fitzpatrick said that electric scooters are constantly being raised by people in his constituency office.

“It is one of the most frequently raised issues in my constituency offices. Many people, particularly pensioners, are concerned about the safety of these devices and the fact they can travel so quickly on our footpaths,” said Deputy Fitzpatrick.

“It is clear their use is an accident waiting to happen. Somebody will be seriously injured or worse.”

He also raised concerns about insurance for people who use electric scooters, questioning who would be at fault if a pedestrian was hit by an electric scooter.

The Deputy called for all electric scooter users to be required to have insurance.

“Insurance should be required to use electric scooters in public places or roads.

“If an electric scooter user hits a pedestrian on a footpath or on the road and causes him or her serious injury, who would be at fault for insurance purposes? How would the injured party be protected in this circumstance?

“The bottom line is that scooters travelling at 25 km/h have to potential to cause serious damage to other people and vehicles, while not required to have insurance. This is an issue we must address.”

Deputy Fitzpatrick said that while he did not have an issue with people using electric scooters correctly and obeying the rules of the road, concerns arise for those who do not follow the rules.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media