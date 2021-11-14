New Cox's Demesne public housing development to come on stream in early 2022

Louth County Council have said that the new public housing development in Cox’s Demesne will be complete early next year.
The announcement was made by Louth County Council staff during a recent meeting of Dundalk Municipal District, with Fianna Fáil Cllr Seán Kelly seeking confirmation on the date.
According to LCC Senior Engineer, Mark Johnston, the development is set to be completed in early March 2022.
According to Mr Johnston, the council is looking forward to getting the houses on stream and to getting more people off the housing list and into homes.
