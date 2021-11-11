Woman involved in stand-off outside Dundalk court apologises

A 44 year old woman who was involved in a stand-off outside Dundalk courthouse which went viral on social media, last week apologised for her behaviour at the local district court.

The court heard last Wednesday that the incident occurred after the defendant illegally parked her BMW car in the adjoining taxi rank.

Sabrina Harper with an address at Cloughmore Cottages, Omeath was prosecuted for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, failing to comply with the direction of a Garda and obstructing the Garda in the execution of his duty, at Crowe Street, Dundalk on July 7th last.

The court heard the BMW was unoccupied when it was found illegally parked in the taxi rank. No insurance was on display and the motor tax had expired.

The defendant began to swear loudly and then climbed on the bonnet while continuing to swear and verbally abuse gardaí.

She was directed to desist but failed to comply with the direction. There was a large crowd present and Ms Harper continued to use abusive language and resisted while being placed in the patrol car.

The court was told she finally became cooperative and was apologetic.

The Defence solicitor explained his client had been collecting a friend from court and things quickly got out of control.

He added a video had been shared on social media and created a lot of embarrassment for the mother of four whose car was impounded following the incident.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan, who said there was no justification for this kind of behaviour, imposed a €105 fine for the obstruction charge.

The defendant replied “I’d like to apologise again”.