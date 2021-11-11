Search

DkIT midwifery student helps take home a win at national debating competition

Dundalk IT release updated accommodation list

A Dundalk IT student helped take her debating team to victory as part of an annual midwifery debate between colleges, which took place virtually last week.

The National Midwifery Student Debate was held virtually last Friday November 5th, with DkIT midwifery student, Caitlyn Murphy, being part of the team that won the debate in 2021.

The event is organised by the Nursery and Midwifery Board of Ireland, with each college that offers undergraduate midwifery courses being invited to send a student to participate in the debate.

Ms Murphy, who is a 3rd year BSc (Hons) in Midwifery student represented DkIT at the competition, working with students from University College Dublin and University College Cork in the debate.

The three students formed the opposition, competing against students from the University of Limerick, National University of Ireland Galway and Trinity College Dublin.

The motion of the debate was: This house believes that midwifery is still not recognised as a separate and distinct profession in the Healthcare Community.

Ms Murphy’s team opposed the motion.

“I am delighted to have represented DkIT and my fellow midwifery students at a national event. I am even more delighted that we won,” said Ms Murphy.

“Debating creates a perfect opportunity for national midwifery students to get to know one another and build their network and I am really proud to have been a part of something that challenged me.”

