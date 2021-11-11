Search

Ministers announce almost €300,000 in funding to go to Louth community groups impacted by pandemic

REVEALED: How much each county is getting from €9 million Community Activities Fund

Ministers Joe O'Brien and Heather Humphreys

Tadgh McNally

Almost €300,000 is set to be allocated to community groups impacted by Covid-19 in Louth, under a new fund from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

A total of €291,084 is being allocated to Louth under the new Community Activities Fund, which totals €9 million across the entire country.

The funding, which will be provided locally by Louth’s Local Community Development Committees, was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

According to the Department, the funding will support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs like utilities and insurance, alongside improvements to facilities.

Groups who receive the funding will also be able to use it to carry out repair work and to buy equipment like tables, chairs, tools, laptops and other items.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister Humphreys said that it would help give a hand to local groups and clubs who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“This funding is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19,” said Minister Humphreys.

“These grants may be small in nature, but they help thousands of community organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls.”

Minister of State for Community Development, Joe O’Brien, said that the last year has shown the need for local groups and the important role they play in communities.

“This past year has, once again, shown the importance of a vibrant Community and Voluntary sector,” said Minister O’Brien.

“The efforts of local community groups & volunteers throughout the pandemic has been immense and this funding will help to provide practical support to smaller community groups and facilities at a grassroots level across the country.”

