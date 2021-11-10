Burst water main causing disruption to water supplies in Louth Village this afternoon

Irish Water: Burst water main in Louth Village today
A burst water main in Louth Village may impact on water supplies in the area until later this evening, according to Irish Water.
Repairs to the water main are ongoing according to Irish Water, with works set to be complete later today.
Irish Water have said that disruption to supply is expected to last until 6pm today, but that it may take two to three hours after this until normal supply returns.
Impacted areas include Mullacrew, Louth Village, Sheepwalk, Mallavally, Tullycahan, Carnalughoge, Whitecross, Ballyoran, Summerhill, Newragh, Grange and other surrounding areas.
There may be disruption to the water supply today in Louth Village and surrounding area due to repairs to a burst watermain. Please click on link for full list of areas affected. https://t.co/Q3xdXUgWDc @LMFMRADIO @DundalkDemocrat @argusnews https://t.co/yseA4Wq7IW— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) November 10, 2021
