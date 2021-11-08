Search

08/11/2021

Councillor raises concerns over changes to 100X bus service in new rural transport plan

Cllr John Sheridan

Cllr John Sheridan has raised concerns about the 100X

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A local councillor has raised concerns that both Castlebellingham and Dunleer may lose their Bus Éireann 100X services as part of the new Connecting Ireland plan by the National Transport Authority.

Fianna Fáil’s John Sheridan says that he is concerned over the plans to amend a bus route that serves parts of mid-Louth after receiving a response from the NTA late last week.

Cllr Sheridan has said that most of the planned changes will be positive for local residents, adding that it should lead to an increase in services.

“I had raised a concern about one proposal and while I have received a response this week, but it doesn't clarify the situation.

“The maps and documents at the weekend suggest that the “old Dublin road” could lose their 100X services and a new Dublin Belfast bus will only go on the M1. 

“I wrote to the NTA to clarify this. I received a response this week but it says they will take into consideration the requirement to ensure continuity of service for Castlebellingham and Dunleer in the evenings. 

“I will certainly be making a submission to the consultation and would urge members of the public to do so too on the Connecting Ireland consultation section of www.nationaltransport.ie”

The Connecting Ireland plan was announced last week by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, with at least two new bus routes set to connect Dundalk with other large towns in the North East.

Cllr Sheridan has welcomed the expansion of the 168 service, which will now stop in Dunleer.

He says that as Dunleer and Anagassan are both now linked by public transport, it will lead to a boost for both communities.

“It will actually mean Dunleer and Annagassan are linked by bus which is a boost for both communities. That route is a real example of ‘Build it and they will come’, it has just brought so many extra people using the bus,” said Cllr Sheridan.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media