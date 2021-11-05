Multiple SEEK murals in Dundalk in the final of international street art vote

Two SEEK 2021 murals are currently in the finals of an international street art competition.
Smug One's mural of Lugh on the side of the Crowne Plaza and Tellas' mural of the work of a local botanist are both in the final of Street Art Cities monthly street art competition.
The two murals are up against 23 other murals from countries around the world, with local Dundalk BIDS manager Martin McElligott calling for the people of Dundalk to vote in the competition.
People interested in voting can do so here
