Search

03/11/2021

Multiple areas in Louth highlighted by Environmental Protection Agency in new wastewater report

The report details issues with raw sewage continuing to be dumped into the environment in Omeath

Former Omeath B&B with 'breathtaking' views over Carlingford Lough

Omeath in Co Louth

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Three areas in Louth have been included in an Environmental Protection Agency report on wastewater being discharged into waterways around the county.

The report, published by the EPA this morning, shows that Omeath in north Louth continues to discharge untreated sewage into the local environment, due to a lack of a water treatment plant in the town.

A water treatment plant for the area is not set to be completed until 2023, with Omeath being one of 34 towns in Ireland that will continue to discharge untreated sewage into the environment for years to come.

The EPA report states that while Irish Water have produced several plans to eliminate discharges of raw sewage, they have repeatedly failed to deliver on these plans.

“During the past year, Irish Water revised the number of areas it intends to connect to treatment by the end of 2023 from 28 down to just 14,” reads the EPA report.

“The repeated changes in plans and delays in bringing projects to construction are prolonging risks to the environment and people’s health.”

Both Dundalk and Dunleer are also highlighted in the report, with the EPA saying that improvements are needed in the areas to prevent waste water from harming local rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

Improvements highlighted by the EPA include upgrading treatment plants, however, treatment upgrades are only set to occur within eight of the 42 prioritised areas. Five have already received upgrades.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media