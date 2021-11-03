Multiple areas in Louth highlighted by Environmental Protection Agency in new wastewater report

Three areas in Louth have been included in an Environmental Protection Agency report on wastewater being discharged into waterways around the county.

The report, published by the EPA this morning, shows that Omeath in north Louth continues to discharge untreated sewage into the local environment, due to a lack of a water treatment plant in the town.

A water treatment plant for the area is not set to be completed until 2023, with Omeath being one of 34 towns in Ireland that will continue to discharge untreated sewage into the environment for years to come.

The EPA report states that while Irish Water have produced several plans to eliminate discharges of raw sewage, they have repeatedly failed to deliver on these plans.

“During the past year, Irish Water revised the number of areas it intends to connect to treatment by the end of 2023 from 28 down to just 14,” reads the EPA report.

“The repeated changes in plans and delays in bringing projects to construction are prolonging risks to the environment and people’s health.”

Both Dundalk and Dunleer are also highlighted in the report, with the EPA saying that improvements are needed in the areas to prevent waste water from harming local rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

Improvements highlighted by the EPA include upgrading treatment plants, however, treatment upgrades are only set to occur within eight of the 42 prioritised areas. Five have already received upgrades.