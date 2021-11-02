Citizens Information offices reopen in Dundalk for appointments and walk-ins

The Citizens Information office in Dundalk is reopening for drop-ins and scheduled appointments, with the service being restarted yesterday.

Despite the office being closed since the beginning of the pandemic, the Citizens Information Service continued to work to help people in Dundalk and Drogheda with queries.

According to the CIS, the group has helped 17,149 people in Louth since the start of 2021 and has responded to 25,442 queries by phone, email and necessary meetings.

Drop-in's and appointments at the service officially restarted yesterday, with the office in Dundalk offering a mix of drop in and appointment services.

“This is a long awaited time for everyone – our team and the people of Louth. People living and working in Drogheda and Dundalk can once again call in to meet a member of the team face to face – something we have all missed so much," said Marie Hayes, Development Manager for Louth CIC.

“Whoever you are, whatever stage in life, we are here to help. Our services are free and confidentiality is key for us. Your query can relate to anything and if we cannot help we will know where you can get the help and advice you need," added Ms Hayes.

CIS services include help with issues around social welfare and other social entitlements like employment, health services, housing and education, alongside other rights.

"For anyone needing impartial, confidential, non-judgemental and informed advice and support the CIS is here to help, throughout the pandemic and as we emerge from the pandemic," said Louth CIS in a statement.

People seeking further information on what the CIS can do for them are being asked to contact dundalk@citinfo.ie or telephone 0818 075950, with all services being free and confidential.