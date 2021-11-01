Search

01/11/2021

Local councillor welcomes planning board decision on Ardee bypass

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Sheridan

Tadgh McNally

A local councillor has welcomed the decision of An Bord Pleanala to not require an environmental impact statement for the proposed Ardee bypass development.

Fianna Fáil Cllr for Mid Louth, John Sheridan, has said that the decision taken by the planning authority was welcome, adding that people in Ardee were concerned about the opposition to the bypass.

"I really welcome the news from An Bord Pleanála. I think the people of Ardee are very concerned at present as to the campaign against the bypass by some in the area. There is a real palpable sense of anxiety in the town and frustration at the opposition to the bypass," said Cllr Sheridan.

"The bypass being built actually facilitates Ardee to have environmentally sustainable growth."

Cllr Sheridan says that the decision by An Bord Pleanala shows that the people of Ardee and public representatives need to work together to ensure the road is delivered.

"An Bord Pleanála have a long history of very strict decisions so I’m satisfied they are the experts to decide on all matters of planning and environmental concern.

"The people of Ardee and public representatives need to stand up and be counted now more than ever to ensure this is delivered in the face of the most recent opposition.”

