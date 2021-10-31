Search

31/10/2021

Dundalk library has a online events for the  Louth Decade of Centenaries Programme

Dundalk library has a online events for the  Louth Decade of Centenaries Programme

Dundalk library is holding a host of online events for the  Louth Decade of Centenaries Programme.

The Virtual Symposium "Border 100 - Histories and Reflections" has the following events taking place: 


Title: "The Church of Ireland, Irish Anglicans and Partition" - a Panel Discussion https://www. crowdcast.io/e/ churchofirelandpartition Date: 1st November at 5:00pm
 
Title: "Understanding the Orange Order and Partition" by Dexter Govan - https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ docdextergovan 
Date: 1st November at 7:15pm 
 
Title: "Constitutional Nationalism and Partition" by Colin Reid - https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ doccolinreid
Date: 2nd November at 4:15pm
 
Title: "Partition: Ireland and Poland Compared" by Róisín Healy - https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ docrisnhealy
Date: 2nd November at 7:15pm
 
Title: "Political Propaganda: the ‘Frontier State’ in the writings of Dorothy Macardle" by Leean Lane https://www.crowdcast.io/ e/docleeanlane
Date: 4th November at 4:15pm
 
Title: "The Trade Unions and Partition" by Peter Rigney https://www.crowdcast. io/e/docpeterrigney
Date: 4th November at 7:15pm
 
Title: "The South and not the North is responsible for Partition" (James Craig, 1923), How the Border became a Land Frontier 1921-24 by Donal Hall https://www.crowdcast.io/ e/docdonalhall
Date: 5th November at 7:15pm
 
Title: "The North in Southern Politics" - a Panel Discussion https://www. crowdcast.io/e/ docnorthinsouthern
Date: 6th November at 2:15pm

Local News

