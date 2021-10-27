Fighting Fit Dundalk fundraiser for counselling service

Fighting Fit Dundalk have teamed up with Dundalk Counselling Centre to raise €1500 for the ‘Fintan Goss Scholarship Fund’.

The scholarship supports local therapists or aspiring play therapists to gain an award in Play Therapy.

Fighting Fit is a fat loss and performance studio located on the Coes’ road. Founded by Stephen Mulligan in 2014, they have raised over €50,000 for clubs and charities to date through various events and fundraisers.

In the past month, 39 participants came together to make a positive change to their lifestyle through the Kickstarter Challenge - a team event that offered members the opportunity to get healthy, raise money and direct those funds to a very important cause.

A combined weight loss total of over 130kg was achieved by all participants.

The Mental health and wellbeing of our Youth has undoubtedly taken a hit during the pandemic, with disruption to their normal routines, cancellation of extra-curricular activities and sports, aswell as increased isolation, a spokesperson for Fighting Fit said.

The Fintan Goss Scholarship fund will enable therapists to equip themselves with extra tools which can be used to help children who are really struggling.

A professionally trained Play Therapist works to help a child to gain insight and understanding of their experiences, increasing emotional resilience and developing coping strategies while decreasing problematic behaviours and internalized conflicts.

More information about Fighting Fit and Dundalk Counselling Centre can be found on www.fightingfitnation.com

www.dundalkcounsellingcentre.ie