Search

27/10/2021

Fighting Fit Dundalk fundraiser for counselling service

Fighting Fit Dundalk fundraiser for counselling service

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Fighting Fit Dundalk have teamed up with Dundalk Counselling Centre to raise €1500 for the ‘Fintan Goss Scholarship Fund’.

The scholarship supports local therapists or aspiring play therapists to gain an award in Play Therapy.

Fighting Fit is a fat loss and performance studio located on the Coes’ road. Founded by Stephen Mulligan in 2014, they have raised over €50,000 for clubs and charities to date through various events and fundraisers.

In the past month, 39 participants came together to make a positive change to their lifestyle through the Kickstarter Challenge - a team event that offered members the opportunity to get healthy, raise money and direct those funds to a very important cause.

A combined weight loss total of over 130kg was achieved by all participants.

The Mental health and wellbeing of our Youth has undoubtedly taken a hit during the pandemic, with disruption to their normal routines, cancellation of extra-curricular activities and sports, aswell as increased isolation, a spokesperson for Fighting Fit said.

The Fintan Goss Scholarship fund will enable therapists to equip themselves with extra tools which can be used to help children who are really struggling.

A professionally trained Play Therapist works to help a child to gain insight and understanding of their experiences, increasing emotional resilience and developing coping strategies while decreasing problematic behaviours and internalized conflicts.

More information about Fighting Fit and Dundalk Counselling Centre can be found on www.fightingfitnation.com
www.dundalkcounsellingcentre.ie

Gardaí seize €77,000 worth of Cannabis, Cocaine, and Ketamine in Louth

Louth County Library set to host programme on 100 years of partition and its impacts

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media