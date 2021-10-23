Gardai appealing for witnesses following a hit and run in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred yesterday morning.
At approximately 8:45am yesterday, Friday October 22nd, on the Armagh Road near Dundalk, a female pedestrian in her 50s was struck by a white hatchback car which failed to remain at the scene.
The injured woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Armagh Road near Dundalk this morning between 8:15am and 9am to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
