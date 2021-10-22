Dundalk woman accused of stealing €25,000

Dundalk courthouse
The DPP has directed that a woman accused of stealing over €25,000 over a two year period from the Revenue Offices in Dundalk, should be prosecuted in the Circuit Court.
Teresa Delduca (33) with an address at Greenacres, Dundalk is charged with 30 counts of theft on various dates between February 10th 2016 and April 19th 2018. The sums allegedly involved range from €65 to €1,850 euro.
Ms Delducca is further charged with the attempted theft of €2,000 at the same location on April 30th 2018.
Last Wednesday, after Dundalk District Court heard the DPP had directed prosecution on indictment, Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to November 24th for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.
An action shot from the riveting tie between the Geraldines and St Pats. (Pic: Craic a Smile Photography)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.