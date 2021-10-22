Search

22/10/2021

Louth TD attended National Broadband field trip

Louth TD attended National Broadband field trip

Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, TD for Louth and Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of National Broadband Ireland

Louth TD Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú attended a  National Broadband Ireland field trip this week.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, conducted a field trip with Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, TD for Louth and other members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications, at its offices at Citywest and at several sites throughout the Blessington Intervention Area in County Wicklow.

The field trip allowed National Broadband Ireland to highlight and demonstrate to public representatives first-hand the size, scale and complexity of the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.

Since National Broadband Ireland commenced the physical rollout of the project in January 2020, over 257,000 premises have been surveyed, of which over 221,000 are designed or are in detailed design. 108,000 premises are undergoing build works to be connected and over 22,000 premises are available to order from the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the NBI network.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of National Broadband Ireland said: “National Broadband Ireland welcomes the opportunity to engage with public representatives to update them on the project and our progress to date.

"We’re proactively seeking to engage with our stakeholders, recognising the importance of this project on a local and national scale.

"Initiatives like this enable public representatives to find out more about the various stages involved in the deployment of the NBI network, such as how the surveying route for the project is determined, and how NBI is engaging with the public and stakeholders to ensure the project is rolled out as efficiently as possible.”

