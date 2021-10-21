Search

21/10/2021

Halloween Spooktacular Fun in Dundalk's St Helena Park

Halloween Spooktacular Fun in Dundalk's St Helena Park

Outdoor Spooky Halloween fun for all the family will take place in St Helena Park on Sunday 31st October with a Spooktacular organised by Turas.

The Tricks and Treats get underway from 12noon to 2pm and will take in a park trail with a ghostly stroll through the numerous spooky zones with children joining in Halloween games and fun as they make their way around.

Beware of the ghosts, ghouls and goblins along the way. All those taking part will find themselves transported to a haunted realm with a host of creepy characters to encounter.

There will also be be games, bouncy castles, fang-tastic treats, sugar skulls, eyeball digs and much much more to be confirmed.

Along with the spiritual traditions of All Hallows Eve, the season is also a time of harvest and community.

A Gratitude Tree will be located in the park to give children and adults an opportunity to count their blessings while also learning a little about the work of Turas as a community organisation in Dundalk supporting people with addiction.

The event is sponsored by the County Louth Solicitors Bar Association, Pelican Promotions and Intact. Turas is extremely grateful for the support.

Registration costs €10 per family and can done at turascounselling.ie

Turas is a Dundalk based not-for-profit addiction service providing counselling, detox and other supports to 350 people a year to create addiction free lives.

Turas provide a range of services including their Transformation Recovery Programme, Community Alcohol Detox, one-to-one counselling, relapse prevention, harm reduction, group supports and a number of outdoor based social prescribing activities.

These interventions offer hope, opportunities and a new future to men and women, 18+, struggling with an addiction in the North East.

