20/10/2021

Halloween fun and frights at Dundalk's An Táin

Halloween fun and frights at Dundalk's An Táin

An Táin Arts Centre is hosting Haloween events for all ages this spooky season.

The family friendly show for three to eight year olds, 'Waffles the Witch’s Tricks & Treats' , will take place in the bank holiday Monday, 25th October at 1pm and 3pm.

The young audience can join Waffles as she conjures up a ton of fun in this spellbinding show.

Kids and adults help Waffles perform magic tricks and cast spells, turning Pancake the cat's frown upside down. Waffles weaves together magic tricks with a narrative about the importance of being happy and working together. Fun for the whole family.

While An Táin's special Halloween Film Season weekend will take place on 30th and 31st October, when they will be screening the original 'The Fly' from 1958, the classic from 1984 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and the horror/thriller from 2005, 'The Descent'

You can purchase tickets at An Táin Arts Centre’s Box office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332
or online at www.antain.ie

