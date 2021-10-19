Louth County Council unveil new app for urgent county updates

Louth County Council has launched a new app service to get urgent updates on local issues throughout the county.

The new app, known as Map Alerter, was launched yesterday by the council.

The service will allow for people throughout Louth to get updates on local issues, like road closures, water disruption and flooding incidents.

Director of Services for Louth County Council, Joe McGuinness, welcomed the launch of the app, saying that LCC will begin the rollout immediately.

The app itself is currently being used by 18 other local authorities, like Galway, Longford and Meath.

Queries about whether or not the app would replace tools like fixmystreet.ie were raised by Independent Cllr Maeve Yore, with Mr McGuinness saying that it wouldn't, and will be more focused on urgent updates to local residents.

To use the service, locals in Louth and Dundalk are asked to visit www.mapalerter.ie and visit the Louth section, where they will be asked to select their local area.

The service itself will require a phone number and email address, as notifications are sent primarily via text and email.