Search

19/10/2021

Louth County Council unveil new app for urgent county updates

The app, Map Alerter, will provide updates on issues like water outages, road closures and flooding

Louth County Council to call door to door to update Register of Electors

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council has launched a new app service to get urgent updates on local issues throughout the county.

The new app, known as Map Alerter, was launched yesterday by the council.

The service will allow for people throughout Louth to get updates on local issues, like road closures, water disruption and flooding incidents.

Director of Services for Louth County Council, Joe McGuinness, welcomed the launch of the app, saying that LCC will begin the rollout immediately.

The app itself is currently being used by 18 other local authorities, like Galway, Longford and Meath.

Queries about whether or not the app would replace tools like fixmystreet.ie were raised by Independent Cllr Maeve Yore, with Mr McGuinness saying that it wouldn't, and will be more focused on urgent updates to local residents.

To use the service, locals in Louth and Dundalk are asked to visit www.mapalerter.ie and visit the Louth section, where they will be asked to select their local area.

The service itself will require a phone number and email address, as notifications are sent primarily via text and email.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media